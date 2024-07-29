Man hospitalized after alleged drunk driver hits him on Virginia Beach Boulevard: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man has serious injuries from being hit by an alleged drunk driver on Virginia Beach Boulevard Sunday night, according to police.

Police say the 67-year-old man was hit just before 10:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. That's close to where the Boulevard intersects with West Lane.

Watch related coverage: Crash near General Booth Blvd., Birdneck Rd. leaves cyclist dead, police say

Crash near General Booth Blvd., Birdneck Rd. leaves cyclist dead: VBPD

While walking in the roadway, the man was hit by a 27-year-old woman named Anays Shaw, police say. He was taken to the hospital and is seriously injured, police told us on Monday.

Shaw was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and maiming another while driving under the influence, police say.