Man pleads guilty, sentenced for 2023 shooting death outside of Parlay's II in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man will serve 20 years for a shooting death last year.

Khalil Shariff Jackson, 23, was sentenced to 38 years in prison with 18 years suspended after pleading guilty Monday for charges related to shooting and killing Amonte Walkup, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. He was charged with second-degree murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Commonwealth attorneys say that their evidence proved that in April 2023 Jackson shot Walkup, who was in a relationship with the mother of Jackson's children. Jackson was allegedly upset about the relationship.

On April 6, 2023, Jackson called the mother of his children, M. D., to come get child support money from his house, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. When M.D. got to his house, however, there was no money, and Jackson confronted her about her relationship with Walker, was aggressive and angry, told her that he had people watching her and tried to keep her from leaving.

M.D. was able to get away and hurriedly went home. Attorneys say that she recalled Jackson wearing dark clothes, including a dark or black hoodie.

Later that night, around 1 a.m., M.D. and Walker were with a group of friends at Parlay's II on Princess Anne Road, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. While there, Jackson repeatedly called and texted M.D.—threatening to shoot her, to kill her and to shoot up her home.

When she and Walkup got in the car to leave, Jackson shot Walkup in the head, killing him, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

M.D. ran into the club for safety and a nearby officer went toward the sound of gunshots and found Walkup dead, according to attorneys.

Surveillance video showed Jackson—dressed in dark clothing—crouched in the parking lot with a rifle, firing three shots and attempting to get the shell casings, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office. M.D. identified Jackson from the video, and a witness at the scene pointed officers in the direction that he ran after the shooting.

He was arrested in Georgia on May 15, 2023. Attorneys say that a search of his phone showed he had searched terms including "AR15," "Virginia Beach Murder" and "can you make a bullet untraceable."