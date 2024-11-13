Man pleads guilty to firearms charges months after shooting at VB Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty in court Wednesday after he was charged with a shooting at Town Center in Virginia Beach.

The shooting happened at the parking garage near Apex Entertainment back in February. No one was hurt, but people reported running for cover when a man began shooting.

On Wednesday, News 3 reporter Angela Bohon was in court for what was expected to be a bench trial. However, it was shorter than expected because the defendant, Eric Oliver, pleaded guilty to a list of charges.

Oliver is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have a gun.

Angela talked with attorneys on both sides of the case.

“Obviously this is a case involving the complete reckless use of firearms and such huge wild endangerment to civilians in our community, especially at this particular place, Apex Entertainment, which had so many families on a Saturday afternoon," said Brandon Emery, the assistant commonwealth's attorney.

Defense attorney Eric Korslund said, "Fortunately, nobody was hurt in this situation. I can honestly say, nobody was close to being hurt. We realize how dangerous this was and how serious this was, but the fact of the matter is: nobody was hurt..."

It's unclear why Oliver may have been shooting. In court, the Commonwealth's Attorney said Oliver was found standing on a car with a gun in his hand, listening to music.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have any explanation as to motive," said Korslund. "Frankly, I don’t think there could be a reasonable explanation for it in all candor, but there is some evidence he was drinking and he has suffered some mental illness in the past as well."

Oliver faces up to 19 years behind bars. The maximum would be 15 years (5 each for 3 felonies) and 48 months (4 misdemeanors).

Sentencing is scheduled for January 7.