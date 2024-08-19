Man who crashed car in Maryland after abducting his 3 kids will be extradited to Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach man who police say crashed his car in Maryland with his three young children in tow—including a 1-year-old who did not survive—voluntarily waived his right to an extradition hearing at a Prince George’s County court Monday, according to online records.

Dana Plummer, 36, will be extradited to Virginia where he’s facing the following charges, according to police: two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, three counts of parental abduction, four counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor, and domestic assault.

Watch: Father who allegedly abducted kids had guns taken away through red flag law

Plummer was taken into custody in Maryland last Thursday after leading police on a chase from Fairfax County, Virginia into Prince George’s County, police say. He ultimately crashed on I-495.

Watch: Aerial footage shows scene following crash in Prince George's County

His three children – aged 1, 5 and 7–were taken to the hospital after being seriously injured in the crash, police say. The 1-year-old girl died from her injuries, police say.

The night before the crash, police say Plummer went to his ex-wife’s Virginia Beach home on Jay Are Court, stabbed his stepdaughter and his ex-wife, and took their three children.

Plummer is scheduled to have another hearing in Prince George’s County on September 18. It’s unclear when Plummer will return to Virginia to face the charges the commonwealth brought against him.

