Motorcycle ride benefits families of fallen Virginia Beach Police officers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The recent deaths of two Virginia Beach police officers have reverberated throughout the Hampton Roads community, prompting an outpouring of grief and support.

In honor of Officers Christopher Reese and Cameron Girvin, various organizations are stepping up to assist their families during this heartbreaking time.

One prominent group, the Boneshakers Social Club, is committed to community service through motorcycle rides and fundraising efforts.

Lee Kline, a member of the Boneshakers, stated that the club has donated approximately $370,000 to families and organizations in need since its inception in 2005.

On Saturday, nearly 100 motorcyclists gathered at a Wawa in Virginia Beach for a ride to Walnut Island, North Carolina. All donations collected during the ride will go directly to the families of the fallen officers.

Among the motorcyclists were retired police officers, Richard Walker and Ed McRae, who shared the profound sorrow felt among law enforcement veterans.

McRae expressed a mix of anger and sadness over the loss of a fellow officer while Walker emphasized the emotional toll of informing families about the loss of their loved ones. He noted the long-lasting impact such tragedies have on those left behind.

Walker also reflected on the personal experience of losing officers, recalling a friend who was killed in 2013 and the ongoing struggles faced by the grieving widow. He stressed the importance of support and recognition for officers, explaining that even a simple thank you can significantly uplift those who often interact with the public during challenging times.

Through these efforts, the Boneshakers and other community members are honoring the sacrifices of Officers Reese and Girvin, ensuring their families receive the necessary support during this difficult period.

