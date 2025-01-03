New wave generator for Atlantic Park's Wave Lagoon arrives

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We're getting a look at the new wave generator coming to Atlantic Park's Wave Lagoon!

It's all part of a $350 million entertainment venue backed by singer and Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams.

The park is set to open this spring, and the wave lagoon will be operated by Beach Street USA.

Local surfers told News 3's Beverly Kidd they're stoked for the wave park. Beverly also spoke with Joe LaMontagne, who had the idea for the surf lagoon. He felt like Virginia Beach, with its small and unreliable waves, needed a place like this.

You can watch Beverly's full story below!