Newly-renovated areas at Mount Trashmore Park now open to the public

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After over a year of renovations, Mount Trashmore Park's new playground is open to the public!

Watch: Drone video of Mount Trashmore Park renovations

The city's Parks and Recreation Department took charge of the $1.6 million project. They've added playground equipment on the hill with slides going down it, climbers, and nets with safety surfacing. The renovations also added 3,200 square feet to the Kid's Cove.

There were also improvements made to the stairs and the smaller playground off Edwin Drive.

In a previous interview with News 3, landscape architect Jason Baines said Mount Trashmore's unique layout allowed organizers to unleash their creativity.

"It's going to create a really innovative and imaginative play space - something that’s unique to the city and unique to our region, because we don’t have a lot of places that have the elevation that we have here at Mount Trashmore," he shared.