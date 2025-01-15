Plans being finalized for first recovery school in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Leaders in Virginia Beach are finalizing plans to create the first recovery school in Hampton Roads.

A regional recovery school is a secondary school specifically designed to provide academic education and support to high school students who are actively recovering from substance abuse issues. Supporters of the idea say it gives the students a chance to continue their studies while receiving the necessary emotional and social support.

Watch previous coverage: Lawmakers discussing recovery high school in Hampton Roads

Lawmakers discussing recovery high school in Hampton Roads

Dozens attended the meeting for the discussion on Tuesday, including Virginia Beach resident James Cervera. He said during his time as a police officer in Virginia and New Jersey, he learned that addiction and alcoholism can lead to criminal behaviors. He added that the program recognizes that addiction often starts during the high school years.

"I fully support the recovery school proposal based on that lens of being a cop my whole life," Cervera said.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia Beach School Board member wants to create recovery high school

Virginia Beach School Board member wants to create Recovery High School

The one in Virginia Beach will be called Harbor Hope Center. Students will receive therapeutic services, peer support, counseling, mentoring from students who are experiencing success and more. There will also be family components developed to address issues at home.

The program was made possible thanks to $1.5 million approved by the General Assembly that will be split equally with Loudoun County.

Next, the school board will make their final votes on staff and hiring with hopes of opening the campus in August.