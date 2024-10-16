Watch Now
Police looking for missing teen girl last seen in Green Run neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing girl last seen on Monday.

Hailey Botond-Blazek, 14, was last seen near Twin Canals in the Green Run neighborhood, according to police.

Police shared the following description of Botond-Blazek: brown hair that's dyed burgundy; hazel eyes; 5 feet tall and 170 lbs.

Police say she has mental health issues that require medication and may need medical attention. Her family is concerned for her safety and well-being, police added.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call 757-385-5000.

