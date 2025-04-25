Possible trespasser at Kempsville High School taken into custody: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was taken into custody on Friday after reportedly trespassing at Kempsville High School, Virginia Beach police told News 3.

Police arrived to Kempsville High School after receiving a report of a person trespassing on school grounds. Once officers arrived, the man was taken into custody and served an outstanding warrant from another jurisdiction, VBPD said.

The principal of Kempsville High School put out the following statement in response to the incident:

"Today, there was police activity in our parking lot. I want to assure you that all students and staff are safe, and the school day has continued without interruption. The incident was related to a matter being handled by local law enforcement. Out of an abundance of caution, we worked closely with the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Office of Safety and Emergency Management to ensure campus safety. As always, we are committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students and staff. We encourage families to talk with their students about the importance of reporting anything they see or hear that may be concerning. When students and staff speak up, we can respond quickly and appropriately. Thank you for your continued support of Kempsville High School." Kempsville High School Principal Melissa George

Watch: VBPD presence outside of Kempsville High School

Police say they did not find a firearm on the man. There are no confirmed threats against the school at this time.

Police will continue to investigate this incident.

This is a developing story. Check with News 3 for updates when more information becomes available.