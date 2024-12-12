Publix in Virginia Beach officially opens

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents can officially shop at their local Publix Thursday morning.

The grocery store is having its grand opening in the Red Mill area at Hickman Place.

There are other Publix stores located in Suffolk, Williamsburg and Kill Devil Hills in the Outer Banks. There is also one scheduled to open early next year in Chesapeake.

“We are thrilled to open the doors of our first store in Virginia Beach,” Publix said in a release.

The store is over 49,000 square feet and will employ around 140 associates.

The store is located at Hickman Place on the Northeast corner of General Booth Blvd. and Nimmo Pkwy. The store's hours range from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.