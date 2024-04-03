Pungo prepares for pick-your-own-strawberry season in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads residents seem eager for strawberry season!

Cullipher Farm Market reports that its staff is already picking some of the popular, red berries; however, owner Mike Cullipher says they’re probably a week away from opening to the public. On Wednesday, they started selling pre-picked berries online for in-person pickup.

He credits the moderate temperatures over the winter and the use of so-called frost blankets.

“We kind of cheat by speeding up the process by using those blankets to keep them warm,” Cullipher said.

He says the plants typically produce fruit in late April and peak around Mother’s Day. Strawberries are the first crop of the year they make money from, so not only is the public eager, but he is too.

“Everybody looks forward to strawberries, and honestly, this is our first income of the year,” he stated. "We haven’t had any income since last November, so we’re trying to push that as fast as we can to get those started."

For those new to picking strawberries, he offered some tips to get the best quality.

“The biggest thing is: make sure it’s ripe - you know, top and bottom, side to side. They won’t really ripen up much when you take them home,” Cullipher explained. “And the strawberries we grow here are not meant to last a week or ten days like the ones grown in Florida or California.”

He says they’re likely to keep about 4-5 days in the refrigerator. He also advises to wash them just before eating, not in well in advance.

Like other farms in Pungo, Cullipher Farm Market will post updates on their social media pages.