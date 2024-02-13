Pungo Strawberry Festival has been cancelled for the 5th year in a row. Here's why

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Pungo Strawberry Festival, a community staple for decades, has been cancelled again.

This marks the 5th consecutive cancellation of the annual festival.

Organizers said they need a new team and a suitable venue to put on the festival in the future.

The festival's statement is as follows:

"The board of directors of the Pungo Strawberry Festival sadly announce there will be no festival in 2024.

We are on a hiatus until we can assemble a new team and a suitable venue avails itself.

We have been a casualty of our own success, and we are proud to have organized 36 years of a beloved, legacy festival in downtown Pungo with the support of the community and the city"

Last year, the festival was cancelled after organizers said they weren't able to secure land use agreements needed for parking. They explained that some private landowners no longer wanted to participate, leaving them with inadequate parking space for festival attendees.

The 2022 Pungo Strawberry Festival's cancellation was also related to parking issues.

The 2021 and 2020 festivals were cancelled due to COVID-19.