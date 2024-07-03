Rabid bobcat found, euthanized in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person in Virginia Beach encountered a rabid bobcat, according to Virginia Beach Animal Services.

The bobcat was found in the 2200 block of Stowe Road and euthanized, the animal tested positive for rabies, Animal Services said.

Rabies is 100% fatal if left untreated, Animal Services said.

If you or anyone in your household including pets has had any exposure to stray or wild animals in the area of Stowe Road within the past few weeks, contact your physician or the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health immediately.

The Department of Public Health can be reached at 757-518-2700.