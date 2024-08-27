Red Lobster in Virginia Beach among 23 locations closing nationwide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Red Lobster on the 700 block of Independence Blvd in Virginia Beach is closing as the franchise attempts to pay off debt, according to Scripps National news.

This location is one of 23 closing across the U.S. and one of three locations closing in Virginia.

Back in May, two other locations have closed in the Hampton Roads area.

Watch: 2 Red Lobsters in Hampton Roads are temporarily closed

2 Red Lobsters in Hampton Roads are temporarily closed

In May, Red Lobster announced it would go through the Chapter 11 process, which allows the one in debt to reorganize their finances, according to the IRS.

In the same month the franchise shut down two other Hampton Roads locations, one in Newport News and the other in Williamsburg

Red Lobster has lost nearly $70 million in cash on hand and 30% of its customer count, according to Scripps National.