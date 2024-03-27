Ripley's Entertainment, Dollywood owners show interest in running Virginia Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The company that owns Ripley's Believe It or Not! and Herschend Enterprises—the group that owns Dollywood—have shown interest in taking over operations for the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center.

The two organizations were brought up during a presentation to the Virginia Beach City Council on options to take to make sure the aquarium receives the financial support it needs.

"We're doing this because we do care and we want to preserve it not only for our locals but our visitors alike,' Rosemary Wilson, who represents District 5, said.

A tough decision needs to be made for the future of the Virginia Aquarium.

Four options were presented during Tuesday's city council meeting to keep up with the aquarium's aging infrastructure.

One option many city leaders are not in favor of is keeping the status quo and giving close to $8 million to the aquarium each year.

"I do not agree that we should continue the status quo," Michael Berlucchi, who represents District 3, said. "I actually have some substantial concerns about the aquarium."

Two other options include increasing the amount given to the aquarium. One option would give $200-$300 million to help with repairs and create new spaces.

A fourth option would be to partner with a third party to run the aquarium.

Three firms have expressed interest with two submitting formal responses.

"The two responders to the RFI are probably household name companies, Ripley's Entertainment and Hershcend Enterprises," Assistant City Manager, Monica Croskey, told the council.

Both organizations operate three aquariums.

Ripley Entertainment has aquariums in Myrtle Beach, Gatlinburg, and Toronto.

Herschend has aquariums in Newport, KY, Camden, NJ, and Vancouver.

Some council members raised concerns that members of the Virginia Aquarium Foundation have not been included in these discussions.

"Because after all they own the animals, they own the exhibits, they do the stranding, they do the education, and if they aren't willing to go forward with a third party there's no deal," Barbara Henley, who represents District 2, said.

City Manager, Patrick Duhaney, said the city has met with the foundation several times about the options.

Meanwhile, a letter sent to the council by the foundation said, 'We were never consulted regarding the process of seeking alternative ownership, but we agreed to keep an open mind, understanding that our nonprofit Foundation could no longer exist with a private operator per our articles of incorporation with the IRS'.

"We can't talk with these other companies because we may not be able to offer them anything except a building and a site," Henley said.

A decision was not made Tuesday, and the city said it will continue to explore the alternative partnership model while communicating with the foundation.