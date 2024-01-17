Watch Now
Rudee Tours gives behind-the-scenes look during peak whale watching season in Virginia Beach

Posted at 5:44 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 05:44:57-05

We worked with our news-gathering partners at The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press on this story.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's that time of year when we see whales visiting Virginia Beach: peak whale watching season.

December through February, we can spot humpback, fin, minke, and North Atlantic right whales.

News 3 Meteorologist Kristy Steward spent some time with the team at Rudee Tours to learn how they help keep track of whales, how many tours see whales, and how the tours respect the whales’ space.

