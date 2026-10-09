Salem, Corporate Landing Middle Schools placed on lockdown over threats to kill students: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach middle schools were placed on lockdown on Friday after someone called in threats to kill students, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, Salem Middle School and Corporate Landing Middle School received phone calls from someone who said they were heading to the schools to kill students.

Both schools were put on lockdown immediately and additional police officers were sent to the schools. Officers were also assigned to all middle schools in Virginia Beach out of an abundance of caution until dismissal, according to VBPD.

Investigators say they believe the threats were hoaxes at the time. This is an active investigation.

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