Sand tiger shark, 28-year Virginia Aquarium resident, euthanized

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Single Notch, a female sand tiger shark at the Virginia Aquarium was "humanely euthanized" after being found in an unresponsive state and did not improve with medical treatment, according to the Virginia Aquarium.

Single Notch has been at the aquarium for nearly three decades. She was brought to the aquarium in December 1995.

"For nearly three decades our animal care and veterinary staff have cared for Single Notch, and she has been a prominent ambassador for the Aquarium, inspiring our guests and staff daily", the Virginia Aquarium says. "We appreciate support and understanding during this difficult time.”

According to the IUCN classification, Sand Sharks are critically endangered. Under professional care, they can live 30 to 35 years.

The aquarium has performed a necropsy and are waiting for the results.