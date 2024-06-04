Virginia Beach City Council has mixed feelings on future of Virginia Aquarium ownership

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In Tuesday's Virginia Beach city council briefing, a consulting firm gave a presentation about the Aquarium.

Now, city leaders say a tough decision has to be made for the future of the Virginia Aquarium.

They say some of it is due to the aging infrastructure and the cost of maintaining the landmark.

As we previously reported, many city leaders are not in favor of continuing to give the aquarium $8 million each year.

The City of Virginia Beach and the Aquarium Foundation run the aquarium.

The city has received interest from at least two private entities that want to run and maintain the aquarium.

In the meeting, some city council members voiced their concerns.

Councilwoman Barbara Henley said she would like the community to weigh in before the city makes a decision on the aquarium's future.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said he would like to explore options that are best for sustainability.

"The city, they are not subject matters at running an aquarium," Rick Biddle, a managing partner with Relevant Strategies and Solutions Consulting said. "They are subject matters at running a city. The next steps are to finish the baseline assessments and see what it costs to operate the aquarium today. We only have the city. That’s the next step so that we can then share the models. It could be to a private operator."

The consulting firm says they will give an update to city council in the fall.