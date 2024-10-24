Section of Laskin Road in Virginia Beach on track to be completed in November

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After years of talking about construction on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach, a section of the project is set to be complete in just a few weeks.

"I'm so excited those feeder roads used to drive me crazy," said Kimberly Levine, who owns Vibrant Wave Boutique in Hilltop Plaza.

Levine said she is beyond happy to see construction on Laskin Road moving on.

The Virginia Beach native says the construction was there before she opened her doors.

"Since opening in February it was a little bit of a hot mess but it's definitely gotten a lot better," Levine said. "We're so excited it looks really great out there they've done a tremendous job."

The section she's talking about is from Republic Road and east past the North Hilltop Shopping Center.

It was part of a $1.5 million incentive the Virginia Department of Transportation offered the contractor — if they completed the work by November 1.

First Colonial Road is also part of that incentive section, from Laurel Lane down to I-64.

VDOT set the deadline earlier this year, and with about a week left, the agency said they are on track to meet it.

"We're looking at completion of construction of the roadway, the median, the curb and gutter, business entrances, sanitary and storm sewer utility improvements, and traffic signals," said Tim Kelley, a VDOT representative.

The incentive deadline is Nov. 1 through Nov. 24.

Every day completion is not met, the total $1.5 million will be reduced by a little over $65,000.

Other sections of the widening project east of the incentive area are still not expect to be completed until spring of next year, including the Linkhorn Bridge.

Some businesses say they are happy there will be fewer cones on the road ahead of the holidays.

"Very very excited for the holidays, now that the roads are getting ready to open up. It's so nice out there," said Levine.

If you drive down First Colonial Road there is fresh road paved but no stripes.

Line painting is expected to begin for that road on Sunday, Oct. 27.