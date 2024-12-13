Senior community in Virginia Beach takes innovative approach with CBD products

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Being innovative and seeing results: That’s what Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay, a senior living community in Virginia Beach, says regarding its partnership with a company that is providing regulated use of cannabis for older adults.

"We are pleased to announce the creation of Cannability Consulting, LLC, a subsidiary company to help older adults, the senior living industry, healthcare providers, and adults beyond our campuses navigate the complex world of therapeutic CBD usage," said Benjamin Unkle, Jr., CEO of Westminster-Canterbury.

Cannability Consulting reports that 186 clients used these products in 2024, and 96.8% saw positive changes regarding symptoms and quality of life.

One of those is Courtenay Smith who said she’s been taking gummies and using a cream to help with sleep issues, arthritis, and eczema.

“I love the idea that it’s natural. I mean, we don’t need any more chemicals in our bodies, and to have a natural way to feel better and to focus better and to just sleep better, why not?” commented Smith. “Right off the bat, I found something that worked well for me.”

She was hesitant at first.

“A lot of us kind of kind of snickered, ‘Oh, boy, we’re going to go smoke pot or whatever.’ And it’s not that at all,” Smith laughed.

Dr. Victoria Crenshaw, a geropsychologist, leads Cannability Consulting with Dr. Alexandria Hill, a doctor of nurse practice.

“Our approach is ‘low and slow’—starting with minimal doses and carefully adjusting to find the optimal balance for each individual,” said Dr. Crenshaw. “We’ve seen such positive outcomes that we feel a moral obligation to expand access and help other healthcare providers and senior living communities develop responsible programs.”

Dr. Hill said while they’re focusing on seniors, they also serve members of the community ages 21 and older and that they consult with clients' primary care physicians. She said they’ve come a long way in regards to formulations that cause little to no side effects.

“There is a way to experience therapeutic benefit without experiencing any kind of negative euphoria or alterations in your cognition or your ability to function,” Hill stated.