Sentara gives Virginia Beach students a glimpse into working in health care

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital is helping to shape future healthcare leaders in our community through a partnership with Princess Anne High School.

During the 33rd annual Internship Day, students gained hands-on experience in various hospital settings, like the operating room, laboratories, radiology and more.

Students say this gave them insight into what it takes to work in healthcare.

"I want to be a biomedical engineer and was accepted into Cornell University, " said Jacey Li, Senior.

Li, one of the 26 students selected to go to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, tells News 3 this will help her learn how to improve the healthcare system through technology and engineering.

“These students represent our future and, in many respects, will be taking care of us one day,” noted Bernie Boone, President of Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Boone says the experience aims to spark students' interest and passion for healthcare careers, which could lead to expanding the future workforce.

The hospital also has a Junior Volunteer Program, another opportunity for high school students to gain real-world experience.

Jacey encourages others to embrace these opportunities: “Take any chance you have to experience something that you want to do in the future.”

If you are interested in the Junior Volunteer Program, you can see which Sentara locations offer the program by clicking through the locations here.