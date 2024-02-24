Shots fired in Virginia Beach Town Center parking garage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect is in custody following a shooting Saturday afternoon in a parking garage in the area of Virginia Beach's Town Center, VBPD confirmed.

No injuries were reported, police said, and no other information on a suspect or suspects was provided.

Virginia Beach Town Center shooting

Video captured by News 3's Erika Craven appeared to show bullet casings on the ground outside of the Apex Entertainment building.

Columbus Street is completely blocked off to traffic as of 6 p.m. Saturday, and drivers on Independence Boulevard are experiencing significant delays due to police activity.

