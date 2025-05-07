Single-day lineup, ticket sales announced for 2025 Point Break Music Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Single-day tickets for the Point Break Music Festival will go on sale this Friday.

The Point Break Music Festival will be held on June 21-22 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The lineup was announced earlier this year, but we now know which days the acts will be performing.

Point Break Music Festival

On Saturday, the rock band Slightly Stoopid will headline the event. Other performers will include Soja, Iration, The Elovaters, Moon Taxi, Bumpin Uglies, and more.

On Sunday, reggae and dub band Stick Figure will take the stage as the headliner. Attendees can also enjoy performances by 311, The Movement, The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, and others.

The festival says proceeds from their alcohol sales will go towards the Virginia Legends Walk Foundation.