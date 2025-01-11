Snowfall in Hampton Roads sparks caution among drivers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A light snowfall covered the Hampton Roads area on Saturday, prompting residents to exercise caution while driving. Although the accumulation was sufficient for snowballs, many drivers opted to travel below the speed limit to ensure safety.

Patricia Fredrick remarked on the panic that unexpected snowfall often causes among locals, leading to hurried runs for essentials like bread and milk. “It’s ridiculous,” she said about the scramble triggered by the rare winter weather.

Local driver Ory Ozoh described conditions during his commute, stating, “It wasn’t bad—mushy and slushy, with no black ice from what I noticed.” Having recently been in a car accident, he emphasized the importance of being careful on the roads.

Watch related coverage: Dominion Energy preps for winter storm, snow in Hampton Roads

Dominion Energy preps for winter storm, snow in Hampton Roads

Emergency crews were prepared for the snowfall, with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) pre-treating roads on Friday afternoon. Tim Kelly, a VDOT representative, confirmed that crews focused on keeping interstates and state-maintained roads passable throughout the day.

Dominion Energy mobilized teams to address potential issues such as downed wires and trees weighed down by snow. A spokesperson urged residents to treat any downed wires as live electrical lines, warning, “Stay away from them and call us.”

On Saturday morning, the snowfall impacted approximately 3,000 customers in Eastern Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, leading to localized power outages. Virginia State Police reported over 400 incidents, including nearly 100 crashes.

Watch related coverage: Winter storm leads to over 40 crashes, VSP warns drivers of safety precautions

Winter storm leads to over 40 crashes, VSP warns drivers of safety precautions

Despite the snowfall, Fredrick and Ozoh noted they had faced worse weather in the region. “Down here in the South, people don’t realize how dangerous snow can be,” Fredrick said, while Ozoh added, “You don’t want to get into an accident, so just take your time and get there safely.”

For residents in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, the snowfall served as a reminder to prioritize safety while navigating unexpected winter weather.