Space heater fire tears through Virginia Beach townhouse

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A space heater caught fire and burned through the upstairs of a Virginia Beach townhome Thursday night, according to VBFD.

Just before 11 p.m., fire crews were called to the two-story townhouse in the 4600 block of Marlwood Way in the Kempsville Lake area.

Within about a half hour, the fire was under control, officials said. They identified its origin with a space heater in an upstairs bedroom.

An adult was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and will be assisted by the Red Cross.