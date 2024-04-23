State-of-the-art end-of-life care facility opens in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Virginia Beach retirement communities announced a new state-of-the-art end-of-life care facility opened today.

According to a release from the Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay and Beth Sholom Village retirement communities, the Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads opened on April 23, at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The Dozoretz Hospice House of Hampton Roads embodies our shared commitment to meeting community needs, offering comfort, dignity, and compassionate care,” according to Victoria Crenshaw, Senior VP of Health and Innovation at Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay and Executive Director of the Hospice House.

The end-of-life care facility will emphasize support services such as bereavement counseling, grief support groups, and more, Crenshaw said.

“This partnership extends our legacy of compassionate care beyond our campuses to serve individuals and families across Hampton Roads,” said David Abraham, President & CEO of Beth Sholom Village.

The facility is named in honor of the Dozoretz family for their generous contribution.

Governor Glenn Youngkin was in attendance for the grand opening.