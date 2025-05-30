Summer concert season brings a rise in ticket scams, how to avoid them

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the summer concert season kicks off, many music lovers are eager to buy tickets — however, before buying tickets, it’s important to be aware of potential scams.

Elizabeth Carter, director of accreditation services at the Better Business Bureau of Greater Hampton Roads, warns that "scammers always try to stay [one] step ahead."

Carter said scammers use several tactics, including selling fake tickets that look legitimate or duplicating real tickets so that only the first person to scan them gains entry.

Another common approach involves hacking someone’s ticketing account, either through a data breach or weak password, transferring the tickets to themselves, and reselling them.

People can also be targeted on social media, like Madeline Klauer. In an interview last year, Klauer said she believed she was purchasing Taylor Swift concert tickets from a friend on Facebook.

"The best thing I can do is to let other people know that [scammers] are out there," Klauer said.

Klauer said she and the “friend” caught up for a little bit before discussing the price of the tickets. She then described how the “friend” negotiated for the tickets, which raised her suspicions. When it came time to send payment she said, “they would not give me their phone number for Apple Pay."

Still, Klauer sent a partial payment. She then checked her bank account and found that the money had not gone to her friend, but to someone with a foreign name instead. In total, she lost $600.

Carter emphasizes the importance of using credit cards for ticket purchases, as they often offer better fraud protections. “You want to make sure that when you’re purchasing any tickets, you’re doing it with a credit card,” she said.

The BBB recommends buying tickets directly from the venue or through the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

If buying online, use a verified website and strong passwords for security.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.