Surf's up: Atlantic Park fills its surf lagoon, set to open mid-summer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Visitors can catch some waves later this summer at Atlantic Park's 2.67-acre surf lagoon, which was recently filled, according to a release from project organizers.

The lagoon can generate up to 1,000 waves per hour and is the focal point of Atlantic Park's $350 million, over 10-acre development in Virginia Beach. Surfing will be offered year-round, and the park will also feature live entertainment, shopping and dining, lodging, cabanas and lounging areas.

The wave technology can also produce over 20 types of waves of various heights, which gives Atlantic Park the ability to cater to advanced and beginner surfers. The park is backed by a partnership between the city and other private groups, including Venture Reality Group and Pharrell Williams.

Pre-sale surf vouchers are available on the park's website.