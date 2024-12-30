Suspect in custody after deadly shooting on Virginia Beach Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Monday afternoon, according to police.

VBPD says officers were sent to the 5400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard after a 911 call came in around noon. Around 12:50 p.m., VBPD said there was a large police presence in the area and asked the public to avoid the area.

Police confirmed to News 3 that a man was shot to death and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police did not share a motive or further information on the shooting.

This article will be updated accordingly as we learn more.