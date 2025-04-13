Therapy dog continues "paw-sitive" legacy at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear dog collars.

14-month-old puppy, Skippy Junior is a small therapy dog that brings big smiles to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

His owner, Robert Norville, explains that Skippy follows in the "pawsteps" of another beloved therapy dog who brought joy to the hospital for nearly eight years before passing away unexpectedly in February 2024.

“When he comes in the hospital, he starts channeling Skippy. His whole demeanor changes from the moment he steps in the door until he leaves," said Norville.

Skippy’s presence has helped many, including nursing student Raquel Perez, who found comfort in the dog during a particularly stressful day.

“It helped me slow down my anxiety and take in that moment,” she said.

As healthcare professionals face burnout, the calming presence of therapy dogs like Skippy plays a crucial role in fostering resilience within the nursing community. “There is a burnout, but there is also a resilience associated with nursing, and I think with the therapy dogs being present, that just solidifies that resilience,” said Perez.

Patients also benefit from the therapy dogs. Andy Schardein, a patient receiving chemotherapy for brain cancer, shared his experience: “Honestly, I feel a lot calmer. My brain is normally racing with questions, but right now, I don’t have any of that.”

Skippy is often available on-call to provide comfort to those in need. “If there is a need, I’ll bring Skippy in,” Norville said.