Three displaced following Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people were displaced from their home after a fire in Virginia Beach Monday night.

Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 1500 block of Boulder Drive at around 8 p.m. after reports of a two-story residential fire.

Watch more Virginia Beach: Virginia Beach city leaders to vote on funding to expand Parks After Dark

Virginia Beach city leaders to vote on funding to expand Parks After Dark

Upon arrival, crews said they saw smoke and flames coming from the left side of the home.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

Crews said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.