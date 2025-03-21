Two smoke shops searched by VBPD for illegal marijuana distribution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two smoke shops in Virginia Beach were searched in connection to an illegal marijuana distribution investigation, according to Virginia Beach police.

Police say search warrants were executed at two smoke shops in the 5400 and 3600 blocks of Virginia Beach Boulevard. "A variety of illegal substances, including raw marijuana, marijuana products, and synthetic cannabinoids" were discovered by police.

VBPD says there has been a "high prevalence" of burglaries targeting smoke shops. They believe this is connected to the presence of an "illegal THC inventory."

It is illegal to sell any THCA or hemp products with a THC content higher than 0.3% in the Commonwealth of Virginia. However, possession of recreational marijuana is legal — Virginians are also allowed to have up to 1 oz. of the product in public.

Last year, Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed legislation that would have legalized retail marijuana sales.

In a statement, he said, “the proposed legalization of retail marijuana in the Commonwealth endangers Virginians’ health and safety."