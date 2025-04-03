Two-story Bayside apartment complex catches fire, eight people displaced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An unattended candle caused a two-story apartment complex to catch fire early Thursday morning, according to the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Around 12:31 a.m., VBFD arrived to a fire on the 5500 block of Bantry Lane, this is in the northwestern region of the Bayside area. Residents evacuated the building due to the heavy smoke and flames, according to VBFD.

VBFD says crews got the fire under control by 1:04 a.m, it was completely marked out at 1:16 a.m.

No injuries were reported following the fire. VBFD says eight adults were displaced.