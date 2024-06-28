USNS Burlington deploying for humanitarian, civic assistance mission

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The USNS Burlington, home ported at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, is deploying.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Defense Friday, the ship will leave the first week of July with more than 100 personnel for as part of the annual Continuing Promise mission series.

This deployment is scheduled to last two months.

"Both numerically and qualitatively, Continuing Promise has been one of the most impactful humanitarian missions in the U.S. Navy's history," Continuing Promise 2024 mission commander Navy Lt. Cmdr. Zachary Smith said.

Personnel include U.S. Navy medical personnel, construction experts, musicians, and Army veterinarians and professionals in the State Department-led Women, Peace and Security program to continue the tradition of extending goodwill.

They'll go to Jamaica, Honduras, Columbia, Panama, and Costa Rica as part of an annual series of civic engagements led by U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command.