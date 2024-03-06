VB Crime Solvers looking for possible witness in ViBe District shooting

Watch Now
Posted at 2:32 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 14:32:24-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Crime Solvers are asking for the communities help in finding a possible witness to a shooting in February that sent two people to the hospital.

Virginia Beach Police say on Feb. 9 around 12:09 a.m. the department received a ShotSpotter activation correlating to a call for shots fired near the 700 block of 19th street in front of Croc's.

When officers arrived to the scene they found two men suffering with non-life threatening wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Investigators are seeking the community's help identifying a man wearing a Yankees hat that could be a possible witness.

Investigators believe this person could be a possible witness to a shooting in February.

If anyone can identify this person please contact Crime Solvers at (757) 385 - 4101.

