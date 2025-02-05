VB leaders discuss future plans for old MOCA building

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders moved to issue a formal request for ideas to utilize the old Museum of Contemporary Art building on Tuesday.

In 2023, the museum announced it would be relocating to Virginia Wesleyan University. According to city leaders, MOCA’s lease with the city for the Parks Avenue property ends April 30. The museum’s new building is currently under construction and is scheduled to open next year.

Watch related coverage: City council approves Pleasure House Point mitigation bank ordinance

City council approves Pleasure House Point mitigation bank ordinance

The deputy director of economic development discussed options for the old building with the city council. Councilmembers agreed the next tenant should be similar to a museum.

“This is a special piece of property in Virginia Beach. It’s a beautiful building, beautiful scenery, and I think if we try to do anything other than something similar to its current use, we’d be run out of town,” said Stacy Cummings, Virginia Beach City councilmember.

The city is also studying the option of using MOCA’s parking lots as stormwater retention ponds and reclaiming a tidal channel that runs through the property. So far, two nonprofit organizations have proposed uses for the old building: a naval museum and a performing arts theater.