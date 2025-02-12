VBPD Chief says violent crime is the 'lowest in 5 years'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Tuesday afternoon, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate announced that violent crime in the city is down significantly. During a recent briefing with City Council members and residents, Neudigate shared the latest crime statistics, marking a notable trend in public safety.

VBPD statistics show that violent crimes are down 22.3% compared to 2023 and down 21% compared to the previous three-year average (2021–2023), making 2024 the lowest year for violent crimes in the last five years, the department says.

After the presentation, Chief Neudigate spoke with News 3 reporter Angela Bohon, highlighting some key takeaways from the data.

“Lowest in five: think about that,” Neudigate stated. “Lowest in five years, coming out of COVID. Losing officers, trying to fill vacancy rates, officers not feeling supported, getting mixed messages from the community—we never really felt that in Virginia Beach. We weren’t defunded. We felt the support of the administration, the City Council, this community."

The announcement received applause from City Council members, who also recognized several VBPD officers present at the meeting.

Data also revealed a 46% decrease in homicides in 2024 compared to 2023. There were 24 in 2023 and 13 in 2024, according to statistics. However, Neudigate expressed concern about the age of homicide suspects, indicating an increase in the number of young people involved in fatal shootings.

“Very concerning that out of the blue, you have a young man, a young female or male willing to pick up a gun and take the life of another juvenile over a social media beef,” Neudigate said. “And it’s not unique to Virginia Beach.”

To address these issues, Neudigate stressed the importance of bolstering community programs like Parks After Dark. He mentioned discussions with Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Don Robertson to promote the initiative.

As for other crime trends, the chief pointed out that retail theft remains a significant concern, with Pembroke Mall identified as the location most affected. Lynnhaven Mall ranked third, following the Walmart on Phoenix Drive, also in the Lynnhaven area.

VBPD says property crime is down 4.3% compared to 2023, from 7,882 offenses to 7,541. Larcenies from motor vehicles are down 17%, and thefts of motor vehicles are down 27%, the department shows.

Chief Neudigate touted the determination of VBPD personnel and the use of technology such as license plate readers in assisting with the downward trend.

“Of course, the goal now is to do even better next year,” Chief Neudigate told Bohon.