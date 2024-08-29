VBPD makes quick arrest of suspect in Truist bank robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH — A 23-year-old-man has been charged in connection with the robbery of a Truist Bank, Virginia Beach Police said.

On August 29, officers responded to the 4500 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, reporting a robbery in progress, but the suspect, Jakim Girard of Virginia Beach, had already fled the area before their arrival.

Girard was arrested later that day without incident.

He's been charged with two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.