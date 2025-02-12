VBPD still concerned with youth involvement in homicides despite decrease in violent crime

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate announced that violent crime is at an all-time low over the past five years, including offenses like rape, murder, and shootings.

Despite this positive trend, there is significant concern about the number of young people involved in the city’s homicide statistics.

In 2024, Virginia Beach recorded 13 homicides.

Of the 15 known suspects in these incidents, six were either children or teenagers.

Lt. Kevin Lokey of the Youth Services Unit with VBPD emphasized that there is still much work to be done to address this issue.

“It makes me feel like we still have a lot of work to do,” Lokey said.

The department's goal is to aim for a record of zero youth involvement in homicides every year.

Looking back at 2023, Virginia Beach had 24 homicides, with 25 known suspects being adults and six being juveniles.

While the number of juvenile suspects remained at six in 2024, the decrease in overall homicides raises concerns among city leaders.

In December, Neudigate noted that in 2024, half of the homicides involved juvenile suspects, juvenile victims, or both.

“Yeah, we went through a spate of shootings and homicides last year where the suspects were 17 and under,” Neudigate said. “It’s very concerning that, out of the blue, you have a young man or young female willing to pick up a gun and take the life of another juvenile over social media beef.”

During the spring of last year, there were deadly shootings near Level Green Park and at Mount Trashmore over Memorial Day weekend.

The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Youth Services Unit is actively implementing new strategies to help prevent youth violence.

One such initiative is the Parks After Dark program, run by Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation.

This summer, the program will expand to the Green Run and College Park neighborhoods.

“We’re going to be able to hit several neighborhoods throughout the city, engage other teens, and prevent violence and other crimes,” Lokey said.

Additionally, a Youth Advisory Committee meets monthly to gather feedback on effective programs, and a Parent Advisory Committee is open to all parents.

Lokey emphasized the importance of parental involvement.

“When we’re made aware of something, it’s often because a parent has looked at a phone or gone into their child’s bedroom. You never know; you might be saving a life,” Lokey said.

For more information on becoming a part of these programs click here.