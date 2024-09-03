Virginia Beach City Council could decide the future of Va. Aquarium Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach City Council could potentially make a significant decision on future of the Virginia Aquarium during Tuesday's council meeting.

The council's agenda includes reviewing an ordinance to "provide direction to the City Manager regarding the partnership with the Virginia Aquarium Foundation and authorize a Cost Share Agreement re Facility Inspection Contract."

Last Tuesday, a city spokesperson said city officials were reviewing more information regarding the aquarium's future, including financial information and funding options.

The debate surrounding ownership of the aquarium—which is jointly run by the city and the Virginia Aquarium Foundation—stems from concerns over how to fund its operations and aging infrastructure.

During a meeting in March, councilmembers noted that the city gives nearly $8 million to the aquarium each year. However, councilmembers also have concerns about losing the educational and environmental value the aquarium provides.

Several ideas on how to fund the aquarium have been proposed, including potentially having a private entity take over the aquarium's operations.

News 3 has a crew following developments during Tuesday's council meeting. This article will be updated accordingly.