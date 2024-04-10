Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityVirginia Beach

Actions

Virginia Beach City Council holds public meeting on collective bargaining

Council will discuss it on April 16
Virginia Beach holds public meeting on collective bargaining
Virginia Beach holds public meeting on collective bargaining
Posted at 11:05 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 23:05:07-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Tuesday, members of the public had the chance to weigh in on whether or not collective bargaining should be enacted for Virginia Beach city employees.

There were a lot of differing opinions at the meeting. Members of the Virginia Beach Professional Fire and EMS Union showed their support for collective bargaining. With men, women and even dogs sporting bright yellow shirts.

Virginia Beach holds public meeting on collective bargaining

President Max Gonano got the ball running on the topic, submitting a request on February 1.

“It actually makes for a better workplace, a safer workplace and better and more efficient services," he told News 3.

Council now has a 120-day window to vote on it. However, some reports indicate that Mayor Bobby Dyer wants the matter settled by the end of April.

Screenshot 2023-11-15 at 5.34.58 PM.png

News

Portsmouth becomes first Hampton Roads city to approve collective bargaining

Brendan Ponton
6:12 PM, Nov 15, 2023

If council members approve collective bargaining, city staff say it will cost around $900,000.

“Isn’t our proposed budget $1,445,000,000 and some change?" One resident asked. "Isn’t 1 million of that .069% or something?”

Even though there is a no strike clause, some residents still had concerns over things like taxes, its history in other cities and its influence during voting season.

Norfolk police vehicle

News

City of Norfolk denies 'collective bargaining' for police in 5-3 vote

Angela Bohon
6:36 PM, Nov 28, 2023

“Allowing for public sector monopoly bargaining only incentivizes union officials to become even more involved in local elections," said another resident.

Now they've heard from the public, council will now figure out their decision. They will discuss it on April 16.

Collective bargaining got a big thumbs down in Norfolk, but a big thumbs up in Portsmouth. Soon, we will see which way Virginia Beach leans.

More stories from Virginia Beach

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway