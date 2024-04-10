Virginia Beach City Council holds public meeting on collective bargaining

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Tuesday, members of the public had the chance to weigh in on whether or not collective bargaining should be enacted for Virginia Beach city employees.

There were a lot of differing opinions at the meeting. Members of the Virginia Beach Professional Fire and EMS Union showed their support for collective bargaining. With men, women and even dogs sporting bright yellow shirts.

Conor Hollingsworth/ WTKR

President Max Gonano got the ball running on the topic, submitting a request on February 1.

“It actually makes for a better workplace, a safer workplace and better and more efficient services," he told News 3.

Council now has a 120-day window to vote on it. However, some reports indicate that Mayor Bobby Dyer wants the matter settled by the end of April.

If council members approve collective bargaining, city staff say it will cost around $900,000.

“Isn’t our proposed budget $1,445,000,000 and some change?" One resident asked. "Isn’t 1 million of that .069% or something?”

Even though there is a no strike clause, some residents still had concerns over things like taxes, its history in other cities and its influence during voting season.

“Allowing for public sector monopoly bargaining only incentivizes union officials to become even more involved in local elections," said another resident.

Now they've heard from the public, council will now figure out their decision. They will discuss it on April 16.

Collective bargaining got a big thumbs down in Norfolk, but a big thumbs up in Portsmouth. Soon, we will see which way Virginia Beach leans.