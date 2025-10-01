Virginia Beach committee recommends restricting charter boats from Lynnhaven Boat Ramp amid safety concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Safety concerns at the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp in Virginia Beach have sparked heated discussions among Virginia Beach neighbors, leading a subcommittee to discuss restricting commercial charter boat operations from the public launch.

The Lynnhaven Boat Ramp Committee, a subcommittee of the Bayfront Advisory Commission, met Tuesday to discuss what they believe contributes to crime and other concerns in the Ocean Park neighborhood.

News 3 has been reporting on the safety concerns of neighbors who live in that area for months. Video footage of street drifting and burnouts offers a glimpse of the problems neighbors say they've witnessed at the location.

Watch previous coverage: VB's Lynnhaven Boat Ramp concerns prompt city measures

VB's Lynnhaven Boat Ramp concerns prompt city measures

At Tuesday's meeting, charter boat operations at the public boat ramp emerged as one of the committee's primary concerns.

Andrew Broyles, who has lived in Ocean Park for nearly three decades, expressed strong opposition to charter boats using the city-owned ramp.

"I am 100% opposed to charter boats operating out of Lynnhaven Boat Ramp. Well, for one thing, most of them serve alcohol, and I end up with people walking and driving in my neighborhood drunk," Broyles said.

Broyles believes prohibiting charter boat operations would solve most problems at the boat ramp. He cited additional safety concerns beyond alcohol-related incidents.

"The other issues that we've had over there have been nighttime issues. Which are to top the list, shootings, and people out there drag racing at night, and it's really loud," Broyles said.

Watch related: Virginia Beach residents raise concerns over ongoing issues at Lynnhaven Boat Ramp

Virginia Beach residents raise concerns over ongoing issues at Lynnhaven Boat Ramp

Local charter boat captains who attended Tuesday's meeting defended their businesses. JP Mancini II, owner of SeaEO Luxury Boat Charters, argued that charter companies operate under strict regulations and are not solely responsible for the ramp's problems.

"There's a lot of regulations in it. So I think that the charter companies are the opposite of that. I think that there's some bad actors out there with anything, whether it's driving or any industry, there's bad actors out there that could make a bad name for anything, but I don't really see any evidence of the charter companies being that," Mancini said.

Neighbors also reported overflow parking issues, which they attribute to charter boat operations in their residential area.

Windy Crutchfield, president of the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp Committee, confirmed the committee's next steps.

"So, we will be going to the Bayfront Advisory Commission and recommending that commercial operations out of the public boat ramp be restricted," Crutchfield said.

The Bayfront Advisory Commission will ultimately decide whether to implement the subcommittee's recommendations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.