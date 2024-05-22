Virginia Beach cracks top 10 on list of best U.S. cities to live in

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — U.S. News and World Report released its rankings of the best U.S. cities to live in in 2024-2025, and one Hampton Roads city made the list.

The list, which ranks the top 25 cities, has Virginia Beach at number 8!

Here's the description the publication provided for the Resort City:

"Virginia Beach may be a popular vacation spot among East Coast residents, but as the largest city in the Old Dominion, countless families have decided to settle in and make Virginia Beach their permanent home. Virginia Beach ranks eighth in the country when it comes to quality of life, with one of the lowest crime rates for a city of its size, per FBI data. The Virginia Beach area is home to major military bases across all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, which attracts a diverse network of service members from every corner of the world. The area's large military presence is interwoven with the local economy, with major military contractors like Lockheed Martin and Huntington Ingalls Industries among the largest employers in Virginia Beach, helping the city secure the No. 19 rank in the job market category."

Virginia Beach is the only city in the state included on the list.

Naples, Florida took the number one spot in the rankings. Boise, Idaho and Colorado Springs, Colorado were ranked second and third, respectively.

U.S. News and World Report says when compiling the annual rankings, they take the best combination of jobs, desirability, cost of living, quality of life and more into consideration. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and more are used to measure the criteria, the publication says.

