Virginia Beach faces growing need for foster homes amid rising demand

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The demand for foster care in Virginia Beach is outpacing the availability of foster homes, leaving many children in need of safe and loving environments.

The reasons a child may enter the foster care system vary, but the primary goal remains the same: to ensure every child has a supportive home.

Local couple Tammy and Alexandre Stridiron decided to start their foster care journey during the pandemic after learning about the urgent need for homes.

"We really liked what we heard and we understood there was a need, so we went ahead and started our foster care journey," Tammy said.

Their journey began when they welcomed 2-year-old Avyon, who was just 10 days old at the time.

"In March of 2024, we were asked if we wanted to adopt him, and of course, it was a yes for us," she added.

Laurie Huresky with Virginia Beach Human Services emphasized the challenges faced by the foster care system in Virginia Beach.

Currently, there are 70 approved foster homes in the city, while the average number of children in foster care hovers around 200.

"In just one month, we had 29 children enter into foster care," Huresky noted.

The increasing number of children entering foster care creates a heightened demand for homes.

When local resources are insufficient, the city is forced to contract with private agencies, sometimes resulting in children being placed outside of Virginia Beach.

"When we don’t have enough homes within the city, we have to outsource, which can mean a child from Virginia Beach may have to leave Virginia Beach," Huresky explained.

Families like the Stridirons hope to inspire others to consider fostering.

"I would say it’s worth it," Tammy said. "There are more joys and positives that come out of it than any negatives."

For those interested in learning more about fostering, an event called Foster Care Frenzy will be held Saturday at Spring Branch Church from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.