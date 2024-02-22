Virginia Beach family grieving after loved one killed in crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A family in Virginia Beach is grieving after 23-year-old James Beckles IV was hit and killed while crossing Princess Anne Rd. Tuesday night on his way home from work.

"For any parent to have to do that for their kid, that should never be," James Beckles III, Beckles's father, said.

James's father said he is still in disbelief over the fact that he has to plan a funeral for his son.

He said James was a shining light in our community, who was infectious and had a huge heart.

John Hood

"James was loving, giving, really big heart, really big appetite and he's the best big little brother," Angelica Beckles, James's sister, said.

The 23-year-old grew up playing sports at Atlantic Shores and over at Landstown High School.

He recently became a father to a now 7-month-old little girl named Ariella.

"He did his best to try and make a living for her and he always talked about how he had so many dreams for her," Beckles said.

To try and provide those dreams, James was working Tuesday night and was on his way home down Lynnhaven Pkwy.

His dad said his son walked his bike across the roadway and tried to hop back on when he was hit on the side by a car, throwing James into the street.

James's dad said he received a call from his son's mom trying to locate him.

After calls to their son went unanswered, they called hospitals until his daughter was banging on Beckles's front door and she told him what happened.

"He's my only son, so no more passing down, no more children from him that's it," Beckles said. "Hearing that news everything just went through my mind, all kinds of stuff went through my mind. I didn't know what to do I was just lost."

James's dad said his son was getting ready to be a merchant marine because he wanted to travel but unfortunately, he never got the chance.

He said while his family is grieving, he knows that his son is at peace knowing there is still a village here to raise his daughter.

"I just have to think that maybe my son was really on this Earth to produce his daughter maybe that is why he was here maybe that was his purpose," Beckles said.

Virginia Beach Police said the driver of the car involved in the crash remained on the scene.

As of right now no charges are pending.