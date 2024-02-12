Virginia Beach Fishing Pier owners hope to have it back open by spring: Spokesperson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's been more than two weeks since a man drove off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier, crashing into the water.

The incident happened on Jan. 27, but it wouldn't be until Feb. 2 that dive crews from Portsmouth-based Crofton Industries were able to pull the car, and the body inside of it, out of the water.

Police have not identified the 57-year-old man found dead inside, only that he had been part of a missing person's report.

In the days following the incident, a memorial overlooking the pier has grown in remembrance of the man who died. It also offers resources for mental health assistance.

Another question remains: when will the pier reopen?

It's owned by the Sibony family; they bought it in 2022, according to Dee Nachnani, a spokesperson for the Sibony family. Because it's privately owned, they'll be responsible for any repairs.

A spokesperson for the City of Virginia Beach said officials are waiting on an engineering report that will determine if the pier needs to be repaired at all or if it's structurally safe.

Nachnani told News 3's Jay Greene the Sibony family hopes to have the pier open by the start of the spring season which will be around Easter Sunday.

If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, we encourage you to use the following resources.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

You can call or text 988 if you’re in a suicidal crisis or emotional distress. It’s a national network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential support. They are available to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can learn more at 988lifeline.org.

Findtreatment.gov

Findtreatment.gov is a confidential and anonymous resource for locating treatment facilities for mental and substance use disorders in the United States and its territories. Visit https://findtreatment.gov/locator to locate treatment options near you.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline

The NAMI HelpLine is a free, nationwide peer-supported service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition. You can text “HelpLine” to 62640 or call 800-950-6264. Learn more about additional resources at www.nami.org/help.

Open Path Psychotherapy Collective

The Open Path Psychotherapy Collective is a nationwide network of mental health professionals who offer virtual and in-office sessions at a steeply reduced rate to people who qualify. You can learn more at www.openpathcollective.org.