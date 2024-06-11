Virginia Beach named 40th best city to enjoy a 'staycation'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Looking for a weekend getaway without the hassle of traveling far? If you live near Virginia Beach, you're in luck.

A new study from WalletHub analyzed 182 cities to find which ones were the most suitable for a "staycation."

Virginia Beach ranked 40th, scoring higher than more than 75% of the cities on the list.

Orlando, Florida took the number one spot.

The only other city in the commonwealth that scored higher than the Resort City was Richmond, which ranked 34th.

The study took dozens of factors into consideration when compiling the list, including food and entertainment options, how restful and relaxing a city is and the number of options for recreational activities.

Norfolk ranked 76th on the list, scoring higher than more than half of the cities in the study. Fun fact: the study found that Norfolk is one of the cities with the most tennis courts per capita.

