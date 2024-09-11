Virginia Beach names design team to reimagine Rudee Loop: Public input wanted

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rudee Loop at the Oceanfront is one step closer to becoming a public park.

Right now, the nearly eight-acre spot is mostly parking lots.

Virginia Beach City Council announced at its meeting on Tuesday that it has chosen a design team to move forward with proposals for a public park. A spokesperson for the City stresses that at this time, City Council has not made any final decisions or approvals on the project.

Virginia Beach moves forward with development of Rudee Loop

The City Council adopted the revised fiscal year 2024-25 Budget and Capital Improvement Program in May. It included $60 million supported by the Tourism Investment Program Fund for Rudee Loop Park development.

Virginia Beach-based Dills Architects will lead the team. They are the same company that is designing a memorial park to remember the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting.

Owner Clay Dills told News 3, “We need to make sure everyone knows the City is committed to a public park. This is a public place for the entire city of Virginia Beach, so I think that’s our first message to everyone. That’s a big deal and a big commitment from a really strong leadership to do this as a public place rather than another development.”

More than 4,000 people participated in a public online survey about Rudee Loop. 71% wanted green space and 83% said they did not want a hotel.

Virginia Beach City Council considering a park for Rudee Loop after public survey

While a design has not been presented, some councilmembers expressed concerns about finances.

Councilmember Chris Taylor said, “Yes, aspirational. Yes, exciting, but our job is to be based on reality, and I don’t see how we could move forward with a $60 million pet project when we have neighborhoods that don’t have sidewalks.”

Taylor also talked about other projects such as the 5/31 Memorial, Virginia Aquarium, and Atlantic Park.

Councilmember Barbara Henley said the designers will have to convince her.

“I can’t imagine spending this much money and leaving it open,” Henley stated.

Rudee Loop survey results for Virginia Beach!

Meantime, parking is an ongoing concern.

While walking at Rudee Loop, Paul Nobles said, “Parking is going to be of the utmost importance because of all the tourism that comes here and people from all over. So if you took parking away, I think that would be a detriment to Virginia Beach.”

Toya Burke lives nearby and described walking Rudee Loop as her slice of Heaven.

“I’m optimistic it will be pretty, and I’m glad we have open use. It’s a beautiful area,” Burke said.

Dills says they’re meeting with engineers and other experts and also coming up with a plan for public meetings. For now, he recommends residents keep an eye on the City’s social media pages for announcements on how to give their input on the future of Rudee Loop.